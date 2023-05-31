NAB to summon Imran Khan in £190m scandal again

Terms his reply 'unsatisfactory'

31 May,2023 08:08 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – As PTI chief Imran Khan on Wednesday failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the NAB on Wednesday decided to summon him again in a £190m case.

The accountability watchdog termed Mr Khan’s reply “unsatisfactory” and decided to summon him. The NAB will issue the notice shortly.

Earlier, SAPM on Accountability Irfan Qadir said the £190m scandal was getting traction these days, adding that the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had frozen some accounts in England. “Zero-tolerance policy needs to be adopted against those who looted public money,” he added.

He went on to say that Supreme Court’s account was cunningly used by the previous government [for repatriating pubic money], adding that the PTI government put forward false claims before the NCA. “The NCA misunderstood that the money was being repatriated to the country’s exchequer,” he added.

It was being projected that stolen money was to be repatriated to the country, he said.

Mr Qadir continued by saying that the federal cabinet approved the repatriation on Dec 2, 2019, but the money was not repatriated to the national exchequer. “It should be investigated why the SC did not review it,” he added.

He said the PTI government did not share the State Bank of Pakistan’s bank account with the UK government, adding that the British agencies were tricked. “The money was not received by the SBP but by some people,” he alleged.

There was no example of such “grand corruption”, he said, adding that a simple thing was being complicated. “Our authorities should hold such people accountable,” he added.

“I trust incumbent NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt,” he said.

The SAPM went on to say that it was a matter of minutes, adding that Mr Khan, his wife, and Zulfi Bukhari made part of it. “The case is before everyone,” he added.