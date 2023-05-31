Jahangir Tareen meets PTI deserter Firdous Ashiq Awan

Jahangir Tareen meets Firdous Ashiq Awan amid rumors of staging comeback in politics

31 May,2023 07:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen on Wednesday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defector Firdous Ashiq Awan at his residence in Islamabad and discussed his future political course with her.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Awn Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.

Mr Tareen will re-launch his political career with a new political party. Even before May 9, the idea of a 'parallel PTI' was working.

On Monday, Mr Chaudhry claimed that former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was in touch with Mr Tareen even when he was associated with the embattled party.

Regarding the formation of the new party, Mr Chaudhry said, "We will announce the name of the new party in a few days. Amin Aslam and Fawad Chaudhry have a good relationship with Jahangir Tareen."

"A committee, comprised of seniors will select leaders for the new party," he added.