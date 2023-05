Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Amjad Zaidi resigns

Nazir Ahmad to replace Amjad Zaidi

31 May,2023 07:07 pm

GILGIT BALTISTAN (Dunya News) – Speaker Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Assembly Amjad Zaidi on Wednesday resigned after a no-confidence movement against him stood successful.

A no-trust motion had been moved against Mr Zaidi after the negotiations between the parliamentary committee went unsuccessful.

Nazir Ahmad Advocate will replace him.