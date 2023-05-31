Imran should be tried in military courts, says Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

People like Imran need to be sacrificed for country

31 May,2023 06:52 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Wednesday said PTI chief Imran Khan should be tried in military courts.

Talking to the media at Jinnah House, he said May 9 events were regrettable, adding that no amount of condemnation was enough. “Mr Khan tried to detrack the youth and made false promises to them,” he added.

He went on to say that the Pakistan Army was standing beside the country in difficult times, adding that it was the guarantor of the country’s security. “Many people like Imran will have to be sacrificed for the sake of the country,” he added.