PHC orders release of people detained under 3 MPO

PHC orders release of people detained under 3 MPO

Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Waqar Ahmed, announced the verdict

31 May,2023 02:44 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday invalidated an order issued by the deputy commissioner regarding the arrest of PTI workers over May 9 protests under the Maintenance of Public Order (3 MPO).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Waqar Ahmed announced its verdict reserved a day earlier after hearing the arguments from the parties concerned.

The bench declared the notification of 3 MPO null and void, ordering police to release all people detained under this law.

The high court has directed the individuals to submit surety bonds before their release. It also directed the authorities to take routine action if the suspects are wanted in any other case.