Imran leaves for Islamabad to appear before IHC in £190m scandal, other cases

Imran leaves for Islamabad to appear before IHC in £190m scandal, other cases

31 May,2023 01:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday morning left Zaman Park for Islamabad to appear before the NAB and Islamabad High Court (IHC) in various cases.

The former prime minister will appear before the IHC for hearing of his bail plea in the £190 million scandal.

A division bench headed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the case at 2 pm.

The hearing on Imran’s interim bail applications in the case of attack on the rally held in solidarity with the judiciary and other cases will be held at 2:30 pm.

On the other hand, on the occasion of Imran Khan's appearance, security arrangements have been tightened in the judicial complex.

A team of lawyers is escorting Imran to Islamabad.

It is learnt that strict security arrangements have been made in the judicial complex for Imran’s appearance.

Meanwhile, sources said that his wife Bushra Bibi will also appear in an accountability court in the £190 million case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir will hear the bail plea of Bushra Bibi. The court had granted her interim bail in the case till May 31 (today).