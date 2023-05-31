Australian high commissioner calls on Imran Khan

31 May,2023 04:06 am

LAHORE Dunya News) - Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

During the meeting at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, both discussed in detail Pak-Australia relations, bilateral issues and matters of mutual interest.

The PTI chief highlighted the philosophy and manifesto of Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding the promotion and stability of democracy and the rule of law and constitution in Pakistan.

International Charter of Human Rights, fundamental rights in Pakistan, especially the status of women and political activists also came under discussion during the meeting.

According to sources, the standard of democracy in Pakistan, economic challenges the country currently facing and issues like trade, tourism and investment also came under discussion.

