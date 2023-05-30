Latif calls on incoming CJ to uphold constitution, provide justice to PML-N

30 May,2023 08:37 pm

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – In a press conference held on Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader, Mian Javed Latif, expressed his views on the incoming chief justice, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and called for adherence to the constitution and the provision of justice to PML-N.

During the conference, Mr Latif lamented the treatment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was declared a hijacker despite his significant contributions to Pakistan, including authorizing nuclear tests that made the country a nuclear power.

He criticized the judiciary for what he perceived as a lack of action against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who Mr Latif accused of attacking Pakistan Television (PTV), Parliament, and the Prime Minister's House in 2014.

Javed Latif went on to claim that those responsible for the violence that occurred on May 9, including the attack on military installations and arson, were trained for a year by PTI. He alleged a conspiracy to stop the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and vowed to reveal those working to fulfill what he termed an anti-Pakistan global agenda in the coming days.

Calling for justice for PML-N, he emphasized the need for the next chief justice to adhere to the constitution and provide fair treatment to his party.

He proposed a collective leadership approach, suggesting that all chiefs should work together to lead the country towards development.

PML-N leader also accused PTI leaders of exacerbating Pakistan's economic crises by writing to the International Monetary Fund against debt deal. He labeled Imran Khan and his party as agents of international powers.

In a significant announcement, Mr Latif stated that the PML-N would not participate in elections as part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) but would instead contest the elections independently.

Lastly, Mr Latif stressed the importance of merit-based recruitments for the progress of the country and commended the appointment of the current army chief as an example of a merit-based decision.