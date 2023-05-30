Tragedy strikes as dilapidated house wall collapses, claiming three children's lives

The calamity occurred near Babbar Stop in Kotri

30 May,2023 07:45 pm

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) – A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of three children and leaving five individuals severely injured when the wall of a dilapidated house collapsed.

The calamity occurred near Babbar Stop in Kotri, triggered by heavy rain and strong winds that battered the area. Swift action was taken by rescue teams upon receiving the distressing news.

The victims of this unfortunate event have been identified as seven-year-old Asma, 10-year-old Farhana, and 11-year-old Muhammad Yusuf. These innocent lives were tragically cut short due to the collapse of the house wall.

Additionally, Gul Muhammad and Muhammad Nawaz Khan were among the injured individuals, bringing the total number of casualties to eight.

Prompt response by rescue teams allowed them to reach the scene swiftly, providing immediate assistance to those affected by the incident.

Following the necessary medical procedures on-site, the relief teams proceeded to transport the bodies of the deceased children and the injured individuals to the Bilawal Medical College Hospital in Kotri.



