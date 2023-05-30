CPEIC security guards assault relatives of patient

Pakistan Pakistan CPEIC security guards assault relatives of patient

The victim's family has called on the Punjab interim chief minister to intervene

30 May,2023 06:11 pm

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) - In a shocking incident at the Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) in Wazirabad on Tuesday, security guards employed by a private security company misbehaved with a husband and wife who were accompanying a patient.

The incident has raised concerns about the behavior and conduct of security personnel at the hospital.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the relatives of the patient and the security guards over their entry into the ward. The guards allegedly pushed a woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

In addition, they physically assaulted the man and woman who had come to the hospital with the patient.

Following the assault, the security guards detained the victims and handed them over to the police. Disturbed by the incident, the victim's family has called on the Punjab interim chief minister to intervene and address the matter.

It has been revealed that the security guards involved in the altercation are employees of a private security company contracted by the hospital.



