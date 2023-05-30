Police shut down 106 accounts in social media crackdown

30 May,2023 05:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a bid to counter the spread of negative propaganda against institutions on social media platforms, the local police have launched an active crackdown on individuals involved in such activities.

The anti-extremism unit of the police has intensified its operations to identify and apprehend those responsible for disseminating religious, linguistic, and other forms of hatred while propagandizing against institutions online.

Taking swift action, the Anti-Extremism Unit recently penned a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requesting the closure of 203 social media accounts associated with such malicious activities.

As a result of this collaboration, 106 of these targeted accounts have already been successfully shut down.

The move comes as part of the authorities' ongoing efforts to maintain social harmony and curb the spread of misinformation and hate speech on digital platforms.

Social media, with its wide reach and influence, has often been exploited by individuals and groups seeking to undermine the institutions of the country.

The police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are actively monitoring social media channels to identify individuals who engage in activities that violate the law and contribute to social unrest.