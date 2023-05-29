Imran Ismail rebuffs reports of joining political party

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Ismail rebuffs reports of joining political party

Already announced 'taking a break from politics', says Imran Ismail

29 May,2023 09:02 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail on Monday dismissed the news of his joining the political party.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Ismail said, "I had clearly said in my press conference that I was taking a break from politics".

— Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) May 29, 2023

On Saturday, Mr Ismail decided to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and also resigned from all party posts.

He made this announcement while addressing a press conference. He was a founding member of the PTI and said the party wanted to work for the betterment of the country.

He said the PTI was given a chance to rule over the country in 2018 elections and it tried to improve the situation. “After Imran Khan was dethroned, the PTI again started to make efforts to come back in power again and a narrative was developed that the PTI was against the Establishment,” Mr Ismail highlighted.

He said Imran Khan was arrested and suddenly violent protests erupted in the country and on May 9, the Jinnah House was attacked by the rioters. He said those who were involved in the attacks should be punished.

"A soldier gives his life for the country because he knows his countrymen will always support him and respect his sacrifices," he said, adding everyone should admire the sacrifices rendered by the security institutions.