One killed, two injured in road accident in Kalat

29 May,2023 02:57 am

KALAT (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other sustained injuries in a road accident in Kalat, a city in Balochistan province, on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway in Garani area near Kalat where a car collided with a container, killing one person, identified as Advocate Nisar Ahmad, on the spot and injuring his mother and brother.

A police team reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

