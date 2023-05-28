Mustafa Kamal enters the fray against Imran Khan

Imran forced people to stand against state: Mustafa Kamal

28 May,2023 11:30 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convenor Mustafa Kamal berated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting, Mr Kamal criticised Mr Khan, saying, "Imran Khan has forced people to stand against the state with the help of a false narrative. Just as the PTI was gaining popularity, it seems to be falling".

"The time has come for Imran Khan to stop listening to foreign masters. What is happening to Imran Khan is because of his party's policy against the country and the politics of hatred. Imran should apologise to the people," Mr Kamal said.

Speaking about the census, Mr Kamal said, "The census is our red line. People will come out on the streets if the census process is not done with integrity".