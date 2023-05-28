PM Shehbaz congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on victory in elections

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on victory in elections

Shehbaz Sharif's tweet signifies the warm and cordial relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye

28 May,2023 11:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday took to Twitter to extend heartfelt congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President of the Republic of Turkiye. Erdogan secured his victory in the second round of the presidential elections after the first round failed to produce a candidate with the required 50% of the votes.

In his tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif referred to President Erdogan as his "dear brother" and praised his politics, which he described as rooted in public service. The prime minister highlighted Erdogan's unwavering support for oppressed Muslims and his passionate advocacy for their fundamental rights. Shehbaz Sharif hailed Erdogan's re-election as President and emphasized the significance of the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) victory in the parliamentary elections, which further solidified the Turkish leader's dynamic leadership and the trust placed in him by the Turkish people.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 28, 2023

The prime minister expressed confidence that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye would continue to strengthen and flourish, emphasizing the upward trajectory of the strategic partnership between the two nations. He eagerly anticipated the opportunity to collaborate with President Erdogan, aiming to deepen their strategic partnership in line with the strong brotherhood that exists between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

Shehbaz Sharif's tweet signifies the warm and cordial relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, with both countries sharing a common vision for regional stability and cooperation. The congratulatory message highlights the admiration and respect Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds for President Erdogan's leadership and his dedication to serving the public.

As President Erdogan begins his new term, the Pakistani prime minister's well wishes further solidify the bond between the two nations, paving the way for enhanced collaboration in various fields, including trade, defense, and cultural exchange.