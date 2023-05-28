Scorching heat: Six children drown in Khairpur, Tharparkar

Bodies were recovered and handed over to heirs

28 May,2023 04:04 pm

KHAIRPUR/THARPARKAR (Dunya News) – Six children drowned in two separate incidents in Khairpur and Tharparkar districts on Sunday, police and rescuers said.

Four of them lost their lives in Khairpur where the tragic incident was reported in Waris Ujan village near Tando Masti Khan. They were trying to beat the scorching heat affecting Sindh and other southern parts of the country while having a bath in a pond.

According to police, a total of six children were swimming in the pond at a fish farm. However, the locals managed to rescue two of them who have them shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

On the other hand, two children drowned at Rani Vero village near Diplo Town of Tharparkar. It is reported they were playing near a pond when they suddenly fell into the deep water.

Meanwhile, the bodies of all the victims of these two incidents have been recovered and handed over their heirs.

