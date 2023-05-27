FM Bilawal congratulates Shahid A Khan for making it to Biden's committee on arts

He says it shows potential of Pakistani diaspora

27 May,2023 10:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari heaped praise on Shahid Ahmed Khan - a noted American citizen of Pakistani origin and advisor to Dunya Media Group - for being included in the advisory committee on the arts of US President Joe Biden.

The FM said that it showed the remarkable potential of the Pakistani diaspora while mentioning that the contribution of Mr Khan would further enrich arts on the global scale.

Shahid has been included in the committee for his tireless efforts for the welfare and development of Muslims as a community leader in America.

He has been working in different capacities including as a trustee of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, a member of the Advisory Board of the Democratic National Committee, and co-chairman of National Finance for John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign.

