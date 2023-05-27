Police operation in Katcha area continues

27 May,2023 05:04 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Teams of Punjab police are engaged in action against criminals, terrorists and bandits in Katcha areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur districts under the directions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, said a spokesperson for the Punjab Police.

The police teams have eliminated several hideouts of criminals in Katcha area by conducting targeted operations, he added. Rajanpur police have done public service in Katcha area by restoring law and order through revolutionary measures.

DPO Rajanpur Muhammad Nasir Sial said that a community school had been established in Chak Moro and Kuchi Jamal, an area considered as a no-go area, and the school had been named after police commando Rao Rahat Saleem, who was martyred during an operation, he added.

The DPO Rajanpur said that the community school is being run under the infrastructure and manpower provided by the Punjab police, while the children studying in the school have been provided free books, bags, uniforms, lunch by the police, he maintained.

