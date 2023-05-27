Two pedestrians killed after being hit by car in Karachi

27 May,2023 04:11 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - at least two pedestrians were killed after being struck by an over-speeding car in Karachi on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Northern Bypass Indus Cut area of Karachi where a rashly driven car hit two pedestrians, killing both of them on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the deceased were identified as Ali Nawaz and Manzoor.

