Balochistan govt to distribute food package to deserving people, says Zia Lango

Pakistan Pakistan Balochistan govt to distribute food package to deserving people, says Zia Lango

PDMA would distribute ration to one lakh deserving families

26 March,2023 09:01 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Provincial Interior Minister Zia Lango on Sunday said that Ramadan food package would be distributed among the deserving people of Balochistan.

Interior Minister said that under Ramadan food package, PDMA would distribute ration to one lakh deserving families including flour, sugar, rice, dates, leaves, cooking oil, beverages and other essential items.

Mr Longo further said on the instructions of the chief minister, the summary for the package was sent to the finance department and the process of distributing ration to the deserving families would start soon.

Ration would also be provided in the flood affected districts under the program.

