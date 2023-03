FM Bilawal departs for Dubai

26 March,2023 08:25 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari departed for Dubai on Sunday via a special plane that took flight from VVIP terminal of Karachi Airport.

