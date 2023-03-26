Joint parliamentary session to be held tomorrow

PTI senators would also attend the session

26 March,2023 06:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A parliamentary joint session would take place tomorrow (Monday) with a packed agenda including discussions on the country's security situation, economic challenges, and respect for national institutions. Eight points in total would be on the table for deliberation.

This joint session would be notable as it marks the first time Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators would attend since the change of regime. Before the session begins, the PTI senators would hold their own parliamentary party meeting at 2 pm.

The government called for this meeting on Wednesday, March 22, to discuss foreign policy, the economic situation, and social media abuse against Pakistan Army.

The call came amidst a tense political climate, particularly following Imran Khan's court appearances and the police operation in Zaman Park.