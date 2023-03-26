Hazara Express narrowly escapes tragic accident

26 March,2023 04:47 pm

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – A potential tragedy was averted on Sunday as the Hazara Express train, travelling from Karachi to Peshawar, narrowly escaped a catastrophic accident.

According to reports, one of the bogies of the train began to break down prompting the driver to stop at the Bholari station.

Passengers on board immediately complained of the issue and upon further inspection, it was discovered that if the train had continued to travel with the faulty bogie it could have been completely severed from the rest of the train.

As a precautionary measure, the affected bogie was detached from the train and the train continued on its journey to Peshawar. The passengers who were on board the affected bogie were safely shifted to other bogies.

It was later revealed that the old welding of the dilapidated bogie had broken, causing the breakdown. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or loss of property in the incident.

The prompt actions of the driver and train crew in stopping the train and detaching the affected bogie prevented a potentially disastrous accident.

