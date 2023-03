PM shehbaz blames Imran for economic, political woes

26 March,2023 04:41 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday blamed the former premier Imran Khan for the economic and political challenges confronting the country.

Taking to Twitter, he said Imran Khan had failed to perform in any domain.

He added the nation was raising question over the disappointing performance of Imran Khan.