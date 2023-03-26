PM Shehbaz visits Bahawalpur, orders speedy provision of free flour to elderly, sick people

He visited flour distribution centers established at Abbasia High School and Dring Stadium

26 March,2023 03:42 pm

BAHAWALPUR (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday visited free flour distribution centers in Bahawalpur, reviewed arrangements for the distribution of free flour bags among the deserving people under PM’s Ramazan Relief Package.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the process of distribution. He visited flour distribution centers established at Abbasia High School and Dring Stadium in the city and expressed satisfaction over the process of distribution, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister issued directions to provide free flour to elderly and sick persons on priority basis. He also directed to provide two bags of flour to the deserving people to save them from repeated visits to the distribution centers.

He also interacted with different people, especially the aged ones and females and listened to their complaints.

Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to take care of the elderly and physically handicapped people. He also inspected a free medical camp set up by the district administration.

Earlier, the prime minister had visited Lahore, Kasur and Sargodha to review these arrangements.