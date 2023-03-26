Two senior PPP leaders go abroad after name's exclusion from ECL

Pakistan Pakistan Two senior PPP leaders go abroad after name's exclusion from ECL

Sharjeel Memon and Dr. Asim Hussain left the country as soon as their names were removed from ECL.

26 March,2023 01:37 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two senior leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sharjeel Memon and Dr. Asim Hussain, have left the country.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and former advisor on petroleum Dr. Asim Hussain left the country as soon as their names were removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sharjeel had not gone abroad since 2017 as a corruption reference was under investigation against him.

According to airport sources, Sharjeel and Dr. Asim left for Dubai through a foreign airline flight.

Sharjeel’s name was removed from the ECL after getting permission from a court.

