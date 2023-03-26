Imran thanks Lahorites for making Minar-e-Pakistan rally a success

26 March,2023 11:00 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has thanked Lahorites to make Minar-e-Pakistan rally a success.

Taking to twitter after the Lahore power show, Imran wrote: “Despite cabal of crooks locking down Lahore (see map) & arresting 2000 of our workers, people of Lahore came in huge numbers to make our 6th Minar-i-Pakistan jalsa a great success. I want to especially thank my Lahorites for not letting me down yet again. Proud of you.”

A large number of party supporters attended the PTI rally despite the Punjab government sealed roads leading to Minar-e-Pakistan by placing containers and erecting barricades to stop them from reaching the place.

However, caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir denied that people were being restricted from going to the rally through barriers.

In another tweet, Imran wrote: “Tonight will be our 6th jalsa at Minar i Pakistan & my heart tells me it will break all records.I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers.I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi & how we will pull Pak out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in.

“They will put all sorts of hurdles to prevent people from attending, but I want to remind our ppl that it is their fundamental right to attend a political gathering. Everyone must assert their right as people of a free nation that won its independence & come to Minar i Pakistan.”

