Pakistan Pakistan LG by-elections: Polling in 15 Sindh districts continues

26 March,2023 08:52 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The polling for by-elections is continuing in 15 districts of Sindh today with thin presence in first hour of the day.

The polling is being held for multiple seats including seats for Chairman, Vice Chairman, Member District Council, and General Members.

A total of 109,687 registered voters will cast their votes, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters in 15 districts.

The repolling will take place in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Badin from 8am to 5pm.

The local government polls will be conducted with the help from 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers, and 52 assistant returning officers.

A total of 81 polling stations have been set up across the districts, including separate stations for men and women as well as combined stations.

The upcoming local government polls in 15 districts of Sindh will have a total of 275 polling booths. Among these booths, 140 are exclusively designated for male voters, 135 for female voters, while the remaining 275 booths are combined and open to both genders.

The electoral watchdog has taken necessary steps to ensure fair and transparent elections by conducting the revote in response to allegations of misconduct during the previous local government elections held in 15 districts of Sindh.

The move aims to address the concerns and allegations of irregularities in the previous elections.