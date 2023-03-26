Moderate earthquake shakes Balochistan

Moderate earthquake shakes Balochistan

26 March,2023 08:21 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook Balochistan's Jhal Magsi district on Sunday night.

According to the Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was 20 kilometers southwest of Jhal Magsi.

Last week, an earthquake measuring 6.8 on Richter scale jolted Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and capital Islamabad. Nine people died while more than 160 sustained injuries in various incidents related to the earthquake.

