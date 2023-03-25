Inflation-stricken FBR employees seek 'permission for corruption' from PM Shehbaz

Demand approval of executive allowance

25 March,2023 11:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Employees of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking “permission for corruption” citing unabated inflation and less pay.

The letter stated that it was becoming increasingly difficult to make the ends meet amid rising inflation adding that the income of employees of the FIA, the PM Office, and other organisations were higher than theirs. “The PM should approve executive allowance for the FBR employees”, the letter further read.

It added that the employees were reeling under loans worth hundreds of thousands of rupees adding that they were left with no option but to earn through illegal means.