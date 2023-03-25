Iftar Timings Mar 25 - Ramazan 3
Five labourers injured as factory roof crashes down

Pakistan

Several labourers were trapped under the rubble

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Five labourers were injured when the roof of an under-construction factory at Korangi Murtaza Chowrangi caved in on Saturday.

Rescue teams responded to an emergency call and found a portion of the roof crashed during construction work. Several labourers were trapped under the rubble and teams pulled out five of them till last reports came in.

The injured were shifted to hospital. Efforts were under way to rescue all those trapped and the rescue personnel sought heavy machinery to undertake the operation.
 

