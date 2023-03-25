Proud moment for British-Pakistani diplomat

Fouzia Younis has made history for being appointed His Majesty's British Consul General to Toronto

LONDON (Web Desk) - Fouzia Younis, a British-Pakistani diplomat, has made history for being appointed His Majesty's British Consul General to Toronto.

She is currently working in Islamabad as a senior British diplomat and expected to leave for Canada soon. She said on Twitter: “Privileged to be appointed as His Majesty's British Consul General to Toronto. Special moment as we think it's the 1st time (but don't have data) that a British Muslim woman has been appointed as Head of a Diplomatic Post. I won't be the last.

"To the girls who look like me, who are battling prejudice, racism and sexism from within communities & outside, who are told they can't do it, or that they don't sound or look the part. Don't let anyone dim your power. You can change the world. Shout out to my colleagues & old/new bosses for your every word of advice and challenge to help me find my voice. We serve and represent the UK of today, we represent all of us, we shape all our futures I can't wait to get cracking in Toronto to do just that!”

Earlier, she was appointed director of communications at the British High Commission. According to a report, she was born in Birmingham to Pakistani parents and passed graduation and master’s from the Universities of Birmingham and Cambridge before joining the UK Foreign Service.