Woman loses life in pursuit of flour bag

Pakistan Pakistan Woman loses life in pursuit of flour bag

An elderly man in Bhakkar dies while trying to get a bag of flour

25 March,2023 03:05 pm

MUZAFFARGARH (Dunya News) – An elderly woman lost her life in a stampede at a flour distribution point in Muzaffargarh’s Jatoi tehsil.

Police said the local administration set up a flour distribution facility at a banquet hall where a stampede-like situation emerged as the gate was opened to begin the process. A 60-year-old woman fell and was shifted to a hospital where she died.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Jaffery took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry. He said those found guilty of mismanagement would be penalised on the basis of the inquiry report.

In a similar incident in Bhakkar, a 66-year-old man died while trying to get a bag of flour. Reports said Elahi Bakhsh reached a union council office around 6am and he collapsed while being in the queue.

The deputy commissioner took notice and ordered a probe to fix responsibility.

