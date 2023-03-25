Two children die in Mardan roof collapse

Parents of the children sustained injuries in the incident

MARDAN (Dunya News) – Two children died when roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district on Saturday.

The incident happened in Shergarh area of Mardan. The parents of the children sustained injuries in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 ambulance, medical and disaster teams reached the site. The Rescue 1122 medical team, after giving first aid to injured, shifted them to THQ hospital.