PM Shehbaz for collective efforts against climate change as annual Earth Hour today

25 March,2023 12:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called for collective efforts to save the earth from the ill-effects of climate change.

He shared the message on Twitter as the annual Earth Hour will be observed in Pakistan tonight like elsewhere in the world under the theme "Give an Hour for Earth".

“Pakistan joins the global community today in observing Earth Hour & demonstrating its commitment to the fulfilment of its obligations to climate change actions. Saving our planet from the ill-effects of climate change is a collective endeavour, one in which everyone matters,” the premier wrote.

In his message on the occasion, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urged the people to switch off all unnecessary lights and other electric appliances at their homes, offices, and shops from 8: 30 pm to 9:30 pm to mark the Hour.

He said that Climate Change is impacting the lives and livelihoods of everyone around the world.

Sadiq Sanjrani also emphasized Pakistan's commitment to promoting sustainable development and working with the international community to address global environmental issues.