Govt will not bow down to Imran's stubbornness: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said the PTI chairman was continuously challenging the writ of the state.

25 March,2023 05:22 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the collation government would not bow down to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s stubborn attitude.

Rana Sanaullah said the PTI chairman was continuously challenging the writ of the state, adding Imran had spread chaos in the country for the last eleven months.

The minister advised the PTI chief to correct his attitude as he had disregarded the political traditions of the country. “If he [Imran] considers himself a politician, then try to solve the political crisis by sitting with the political forces,” he added.

He further advised that Imran Khan should face his cases and appear before the courts without creating chaos, as the politicians had done in the past.

He reminded that it was on the record that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was politically victimized, but despite facing this ‘political storm’, the PML (N) did not try to cause political instability in the country.

