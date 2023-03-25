Lightning strike kills farmer in Renala Khurd

25 March,2023 04:47 am

RENALA KHURD (Dunya News) – A farmer was struck and killed by lightning in Renala Khurd, a city of Okara District in Punjab province on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the farmer and his son were working in the fields in Chak 4/1-AL near Renala Khurd when lightning struck and killed the farmer. However, his son remained safe.

The deceased was resident of Chak 4/1-AL and was identified as Nazir Ahmad.

