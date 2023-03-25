Roof collapse kills two in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – A woman and her daughter were killed while her son was critically wounded when roof of a house collapsed in South Waziristan on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house located in Zama Cheeney area of Tehsil Barmal area in South Waziristan collapsed due to recent rains, burying three persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved dead body of a woman and her daughter from the rubble and pulled out a boy in injured condition. The injured was shifted to Wana Hospital.

