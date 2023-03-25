Car, motorcycle collision claims two lives in Wazirabad
Pakistan
WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – A man and his wife were killed which their seven-year-old child was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Wazirabad on Friday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred Khaiway Wali area near Wazirabad where a speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing a man identified as Fakhar Zaman and his wife Musarrat Bibi on the spot while there seven-year-old child Zeeshan was critically wounded.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Wazirabad.