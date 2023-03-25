Iftar Timings Mar 25 - Ramazan 3
LHR
06:19 PM
KHI
06:47 PM
ISB
06:25 PM
PWR
06:32 PM
QTA
06:48 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Car, motorcycle collision claims two lives in Wazirabad

Car, motorcycle collision claims two lives in Wazirabad

Pakistan

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital.

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – A man and his wife were killed which their seven-year-old child was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Wazirabad on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred Khaiway Wali area near Wazirabad where a speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing a man identified as Fakhar Zaman and his wife Musarrat Bibi on the spot while there seven-year-old child Zeeshan was critically wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Wazirabad.
 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Related News