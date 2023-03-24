Iftar Timings Mar 24 - Ramazan 2
LHR
06:18 PM
KHI
06:46 PM
ISB
06:25 PM
PWR
06:31 PM
QTA
06:48 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Five injured in road mishap in Okara

Five injured in road mishap in Okara

Pakistan

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital

OKARA (Dunya News) – At least five persons sustained injuries in a road accident at the Faisalabad Road in Okara in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Baba Fareed Sugar Mills in Okara where two motorcycles collided head-on due to over-speeding due to which five persons were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Okara.
 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Related News