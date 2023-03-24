Five injured in road mishap in Okara

Pakistan Pakistan Five injured in road mishap in Okara

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital

24 March,2023 06:10 am

OKARA (Dunya News) – At least five persons sustained injuries in a road accident at the Faisalabad Road in Okara in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Baba Fareed Sugar Mills in Okara where two motorcycles collided head-on due to over-speeding due to which five persons were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Okara.

