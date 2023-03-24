Fire erupts in State Life building warehouse in Karachi

Four fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control.

24 March,2023 05:09 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in the warehouse of the State Life building in Karachi on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire warehouse very quickly. At least four fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

The fire brigade sources informed that no casualty was reported in the incident. However, old furniture stored in the warehouse was reduced to ashes by the fire.

