Sanaullah accuses Imran of attacking Judicial Complex with armed groups

Sanaullah vows to take strict action against Imran, armed groups

23 March,2023 09:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah slammed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, claiming the latter attacked the Judicial Complex along with the armed groups.

Addressing a news conference, Mr Sanaullah said, "The main gate of the Judicial Complex has been broken, and CCTV cameras were also damaged. The motorcycles of the servants of the courtroom were also set on fire."

The government had decided to arrest Mr Khan and his supporters, who were armed and attacked the courts, said Mr Sanaullah. He went on to say the JIT will investigate the cases in this regard, adding the JIT will present the challan before the court after completing the investigation within 14 days.

Launching a broadside at Mr Khan, Mr Sanaullah said, "Yesterday, Imran resorted to a fake propaganda against Islamabad IG and Punjab IG. Imran wants anarchy and unrest in the country. "Action will be taken against Imran and his companions".

On appearing before the court, Mr Khan had "created an environment" in a bid to not let the court proceed, claimed the interior minister.

The cases will be pursued against Mr Khan and armed groups in the anti-terrorism court (ATC), he added.

Earlier today, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar called for a Grand National dialogue among all stakeholders, including politicians, to bring down political heat and hold simultaneous elections for national and provincial assemblies.

Talking to media in Islamabad this afternoon, he said the country was facing serious economic and security challenges as well as political upheavals, which require unanimous of views among all the stakeholders, especially the political parties.

He said the democratic process is successfully continuing in the country and we should refrain from paving way for any undemocratic third option. He said simultaneous election for the national and four provincial assemblies is the only viable option to bring political and economic stability to the country.

The Law Minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan made a right move by withdrawing the election schedule in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and gave a new date of 8th October 2023 to hold polling for the national and all the provincial assemblies.

He said Article 254 of the Constitution provides that when any act or thing is required by the Constitution to be done within a particular period and it is not done within that period, the doing of the act or thing shall not be invalid or otherwise ineffective by reason only that it was not done within that period. He said the Constitution always provides ways to come out of crises.

The Minister further said a fresh and digital census is underway in the country and its findings will also be compiled in next few weeks. He said this will also address concerns of the smaller provinces and provide a basis for delimitations of constituencies across Pakistan.

He added that we should not forget that the country is also facing security challenges on multiple fronts and holding elections requires massive deployment of law enforcement agencies, which is not possible at this point of time.