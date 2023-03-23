Over 26,000 applications received for official Hajj scheme in Pakistan

23 March,2023 08:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – As the official Hajj scheme continues to collect applications, sources report that over 26,000 applications were received in banks until March 22. The scheme, which allows Pakistani citizens to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca saw a surge in interest this year, with over 2,000 applicants seeking dollars from abroad under the sponsorship scheme.

In response to feedback from applicants, banks were instructed to provide additional convenience measures. Overseas Pakistanis can now submit a medical fitness certificate issued from abroad to the bank. If they encounter difficulty, an affidavit on plain paper stating that they are healthy can also be submitted.

The sponsorship scheme allows non-blood relatives to sponsor the Hajj pilgrimage for applicants, providing greater accessibility to the pilgrimage for many who would not have been able to participate otherwise.

For the convenience of the Hajj applicants, the Easy Account limit was increased from 10 lakhs to 15 lakhs. This increase in limit was expected to enable more applicants to participate in the Hajj scheme and make the process more accessible.

