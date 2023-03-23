Sherry Rehman pays homage to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

Pakistan Pakistan Sherry Rehman pays homage to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

Sherry Rehman pays homage to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

23 March,2023 07:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - On Thursday, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Senator Sherry Rehman praised Begum Nusrat Bhutto on the occasion of the latter's 94th birthday.

Senator Rehman took to Twitter to pay homage to the distinguished political personality of Pakistan, who was an active advocate for democracy and human rights.

Begum Nusrat Bhutto played an active role in politics during the dictatorship with a fully committed attitude. She faced hardships, including imprisonment during Zia's dictatorship, Senator Rehman added.

Ms Rehman further stated that Begum Bhutto faced several challenges including her husband's imprisonment and death by hanging as well as the murders of her sons. Despite these tragic incidents, Begum Bhutto remained steadfast.

The Senator paid tribute to Begum Bhutto's character and legacy, which she said inspired many people around the world. She remembered Begum Bhutto's services for the country, people, constitution, democracy and human rights.