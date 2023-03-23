Nadra introduces app for online verification of CNICs, documents

App will not only facilitate citizens but also revolutionise businesses

23 March,2023 07:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has introduced an innovative App for the verification of Identity cards, and other documents using their smartphones on Pakistan Day.

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said that the mobile app will not only provide biometric identity, but the citizens can also upload their documents on it. Mr Malik said that photos, fingerprints and digital signatures may also be included in the online application through this application. He said that the App would revolutionise public convenience. He said that citizens could also order online to receive their CNICs at their home addresses.



The Chairman claimed that Pakistan has become the first country to provide online submission of documents and verification of fingerprints.

Earlier, Mr Malik had claimed that the app would be a game-changer. He said that both the public and private sectors would equally benefit from this modern online technology. He said that expatriates would also be beneficiaries of the app. The application would open new avenues for businesses allowing them quick verification from the Nadra-powered system. The modern technology in the database, he said, would bridge the gap between the public and private sectors. Calling it a trailblazer, he said, it would be an end to conventional verification methods and a step forward to the paperless processing of documents. He asserted that the digital dividends of the technology would further revolutionise e-governance, ease of doing business and financial inclusion.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had during his term in office also lauded the initiative of the national database authority. Ex-premier had termed the new idea of a mobile app, a step towards implementing his vision.