Pakistan Pakistan Imran's nephew Hassaan to be produced before judicial magistrate on IHC order

21 March,2023 10:05 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The capital police, acting on the direction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice, will produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi before Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah on Tuesday.

Hassaan was re-arrested in a separate case on Monday when he was leaving the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) after securing pre-arrest bail in three cases.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed Islamabad police to produce Hassaan before a court within 24 while hearing a petition moved by his counsel Faisal Fareed seeking his production before the court.

A case was registered against Hassaan by Ramna police on the charges of interference in government functioning and display of weapons.

Police will seek his physical remand.

Earlier on Monday, the IHC chief justice directed the representative of Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police not to torture Hassaan and carry out the investigation as per law.

The chief justice observed that if the accused person belongs to a political party, it does not mean that he should be deprived of his basic rights.

The court also directed the police to arrange a meeting of Hassaan with his family members and lawyers. After issuing these directions, the IHC bench disposed of the matter.

In the petition, the counsel stated that the petitioner is a practicing advocate of High Court and the petition is filed to recover Hassaan Khan Niazi advocate, who has been “unlawfully and illegally abducted by the ICT Police from the court premises of Judicial Complex Islamabad.”

He informed the court that the abductee/petitioner appeared to seek pre-arrest bail in FIR No 3/2023 P/s CTD, Islamabad where his bail along with the undersigned counsels and he was granted pre-arrest bail by the Anti-Terrorism Court till 3rd of April 2023 while his pre-arrest bail in FIR No 153/2023 and 154/2023 p/s Ramna were confirmed.

The lawyer said that the abductee is a law practitioner and an officer of this court was coming out from the courtroom when the police picked him in unconstitutional and illegal manner from within the premises of Judicial Complex.

He contended that the liberty of the citizens cannot be curtailed other than save in the manner provided by law while the petitioner has been abducted in the most unlawful manner.

Therefore, he prayed to the court the respondents be directed to produce the abductee before the court without fail.

