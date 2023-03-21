Shikarpur: One killed in car, motorcycle collision

21 March,2023 05:10 am

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding car in Shikarpur on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic accident took place at the Indus Highway in Shikarpur where a rashly driven car collided with a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Rajab Mirani.

