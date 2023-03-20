Govt actions can not low morale, says Ali Zaidi

20 March,2023 10:13 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Zaidi on Monday slammed government for raiding PTI leaders’ houses. He requested the court to take action against the illegal arrest of Hassaan Niazi.

Former minister condemned the arrest of Hassaan Niazi, lambasted government for continuously targeting PTI leaders and said that government’s action would not low their morale.

He alleged that in federation mafias were in power while in Punjab the frontmen of those mafias were given government. “Imported government is continuously cracking down against PTI leaders and they are worse than the dictators,” said Mr Zaidi.

President Karachi PTI Aftab Siddiqi while condemning the arrest of Mr Niazi claimed that police abducted the latter even after Mr Niazi got bail from the court.

He accused Islamabad police of acting as servants of Rana Sanaullah. This revenge politics was contempt of judicial orders, he added.

He said that government’s fear was being shown through its tactics.



