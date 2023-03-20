LHC calls for report regarding Imran's security

20 March,2023 09:54 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday heard a case regarding provision of foolproof security for Imran Khan.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the case on Imran Khan’s petition. Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed the court that government did not provide security to PTI chief while PTI also contacted the relevant forum for the matter. The judge remarked that security should be provided to Imran Khan as it was his legal right being a former prime minister of the country.

The government’s lawyer informed court that total of 138 police officials were providing security to Imran Khan and they work in three shifts. He told now 38 personnel were on duty for security of Imran Khan.

Vice chairman PTI Mr Qureshi replied that police officer and government’s prosecutor was lying as he claimed that there were no police officials on duty providing security to Imran Khan. He demanded the list personnel allotted for Imran Khan’s security.

The court directed PTI chief’s lawyers to submit report after evaluating the security officials.