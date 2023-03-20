LHC announces successful candidates for Additional Sessions, Civil Judge positions
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday announced the results of the candidates of Additional Sessions Judge and Civil Judge who passed the interview.
According to the results, 20 candidates were declared successful for the post of Additional Session, while 26 lawyers were successful candidates for the post of Civil Judge.
After the approval of the Chief Justice Lahore High Court, the notification of the successful candidates was issued.